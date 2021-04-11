Elementary-aged child starts bedroom fire Sunday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire caused by a child on Sunday. The incident took place at a home near 26th & M Streets at around 3:45 p.m.

According to LFR, the occupants inside put the fire out before crews arrived. The fire was caused by an elementary-aged child playing with a lighter and started in a bedroom.

LFR says the fire caused around $500 in damages and left a small hole in the floor. No injuries occurred.

Firefighters are reminding everyone to keep lighters and cigarette matches out of the reach of children.

