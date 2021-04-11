Advertisement

LSO responds to two-vehicle collision; two people remain in critical condition

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of SW 14th Street and Highway 33 on Saturday at 11:18 p.m.

According to officials, a southbound 2012 Chrysler 200, failed to stop at the stop sign for southbound traffic on SW 14th Street at Highway 33 and entered the intersection. The Chrysler 200 was then struck by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado that was eastbound on Highway 33.

The Chrysler contained a driver and three passengers. All four of the occupants of the Chrysler were transported and admitted to Bryan Medical Center West Campus. Two of these occupants are in critical condition and two are in stable condition.

The 2015 Chevrolet Silverado contained a driver and one passenger. Both were treated and released with minor injuries. Preliminary evidence indicates that seatbelts were in use by the occupants of the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. Seatbelt use by the occupants of the 2012 Chrysler is unknown at this time.

Hickman Rural Fire and Lincoln Fire and Rescue were also at the scene of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

