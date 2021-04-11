Monday Forecast: Cooler and breezy to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After an absolutely stunning day for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska on Sunday, we’ll see cooler and breezy conditions as we head into Monday to start the new work week. In fact, cooler weather will headline much of the forecast for the next week as below average temperatures are forecast for the entire week with the potential for some freezing or near freezing morning low temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Blustery northwest winds will continue to be an issue Sunday night and into the day on Monday behind a passing cold front. Winds should taper off a bit after sunset Sunday night, but will pick back up after sunrise on Monday. By the afternoon, we could again be seeing wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH at times, putting a slight chill in the air.

A few clouds will pass through the area tonight into early on Monday, but for the most part we should see a mostly clear night and another mainly sunny and dry day on Monday.

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the 20s and 30s and lower 40s Sunday night and into Monday morning. It won’t be quite as cool in Lincoln, with overnight lows in the upper 30s as opposed to the lower 30s we saw on Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the 50s for most of the state. Parts of southeastern Nebraska - including Lincoln - may still get to around 60° on Monday afternoon, which isn’t too far away from where we should be for mid-April.

After Monday, we should see highs mainly in the mid 50s for the remainder of the work week. Winds will likely stay a bit breezy again on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Clouds start to increase on Wednesday, but it looks like we should remain dry again. Thursday and Friday is when we’ll see our best chances for rain this week across the coverage area and it may be cold enough that we could see some snow across western parts of the state as an upper level low across the western U.S. will keep the weather a bit unsettled for the second half of the week.

