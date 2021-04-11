Nebraska Wesleyan drops first game of shortened season

Advertisement

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Wesleyan saw their fall season cut short after Division III cancelled football last fall. They were allowed a three game shortened season this April. The Prairie Wolves fell to Central College 37-19 on Saturday.

NWU’s Carter Terry finished 12-26, 110 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. Alex Mathis tallied 4 rec. for 78 yards and 2 TDs.

The Prairie Wolves are at Coe College next Saturday. Their week one scrimmage against Buena Vista University was postponed.

