Officer involved shooting being investigated after car jacking attempt

ALLIANCE, Neb. (KNOP) -An officer involved shooting is being investigated after a car jacking attempt on Saturday.

The series of events began after an Alliance Police Officer attempted a traffic stop at around midnight. The vehicle fled the city and the officer pursued. Due to extreme driving the pursuit was discontinued.

A short time later an officer was dispatched on an attempted “car jacking” at knifepoint. An officer observed a vehicle drive into the police department parking lot at a high rate of speed. The driver screamed for help while a secondary vehicle chased and ran into them. The secondary vehicle was later identified as the same from the prior pursuit. An altercation occurred and the officer discharged their firearm. The suspect then fled the scene.

Later, additional officers were called and an officer observed a fight in progress at 3rd and Box Butte where the same suspect was attempting to “car jack” another car at knifepoint. The suspect was apprehended without incident.

The County Attorney was notified and took over the officer involved shooting investigation. They requested the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the shooting incident. There is body cam footage of the incident which will be released from the police department as soon as the County Attorney deems appropriate. The County Attorney will not comment on the incident. The police department is cooperating with the investigation.

When asked to give a statement, Chief Lukens stated, “Police officers have many roles. Sometimes we are called upon to act as guardian angels while other times we are warriors fighting to help others. Most of the time we are called to do both and everything in between. Any given day there are differences and this almost superhuman requirement is incumbent upon all police officers. I appreciate the dedication of our officers to be angels and warriors this evening in apprehending a suspect as safely as possible while protecting the citizens of Alliance.”

