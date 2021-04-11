Advertisement

Six hospitalized after overnight Lancaster County crash

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway 33 late Saturday night.
LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway 33 late Saturday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Six people are in the hospital this morning after a serious overnight crash in southwestern Lancaster County.

It all happened just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday night at SW 14th & Highway 33. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office told 10/11 NOW at the scene that two vehicles were involved, with one being a pickup truck and the other a four-door car. The result of the crash sent both cars into the ditch in the southeast corner of the intersection.

LSO says a total of six people were transported to Lincoln hospitals: two from one vehicle and four from another.

One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other five people are not known at this time.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue, as well as volunteers from Southwest, Hickman and Crete Fire & Rescue were all at the scene.

An LSO accident reconstruction team was sent to the scene to investigate the crash. Highway 33 was closed for a few hours from SW 2nd to SW 29th.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for further details on this story.

