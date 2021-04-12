Advertisement

Bryan Health Now Offers On-Demand Lab Tests

(Gray Media)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health is now offering on-demand lab tests, without a doctor’s order, at the Bryan Imaging and Diagnostic Center.

“On-demand lab testing offers many benefits to our community,” says Jayne Ellenwood, Bryan laboratory client services manager. “It allows anyone to get the information they need to take charge of their health. It’s also a great tool for patients working with their doctor to monitor the impact of lifestyle changes to their health.”

Customers can choose their test and purchase online at bryanhealth.org/OnDemandLab. Individuals can select a test date and walk-in anytime, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at Bryan Pine Lake Campus Lab, located at 40th & Pine Lake Road.

Participants can get test results in four to 12 hours through Bryan Health MyChart or by mail.

“We want people to be informed about their health, so we’ve made this very convenient and affordable,” Ellenwood says. “I think most people will be pleasantly surprised when they see our pricing.”

More than 30 tests and panels are available, including the COVID-19 antibody test and the RT-PCR COVID-19 Test for Travel that meets airline requirements. A full list is available at bryanhealth.org/OnDemandLab.

Examples include:

  • Pregnancy blood test- $12
  • Lipid panel - $11
  • Hemoglobin A1C - $7
  • Hepatitis C antibody – $25
  • Blood type - $7
  • Complete metabolic panel - $15

In addition to the cost of the tests, there is a $5 lab collection fee per visit. On-demand lab testing is not billed to your insurance and is usually not reimbursable.

Differences between on-demand and provider-ordered testing include:

  • The cost of provider-ordered lab tests at Pine Lake is lower than other Bryan lab locations but not the same as on-demand pricing.
  • Tests will be submitted to insurance.
  • Individuals will schedule an appointment for their lab test through the Bryan Scheduling Center and register as a patient when they arrive.

All imaging services at Pine Lake have new, lower prices. This includes CT, MRI, PET scans, DEXA bone scans, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and X-ray. Radiology and lab services at Pine Lake are part of our new Bryan Imaging & Diagnostic Center.

