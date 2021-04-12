Advertisement

Crashed vehicle found in creek in northeastern Lancaster County

The scene of a vehicle that rolled into a creek near 112th & Alvo Road.
The scene of a vehicle that rolled into a creek near 112th & Alvo Road.(Nathan Brennan (KOLN))
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders from Lincoln and Waverly were dispatched to a vehicle that crashed into a creek in northeastern Lancaster County Monday morning.

The vehicle was found near the intersection of 112th & Alvo Road just after 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The driver, a 56-year-old man and the only person in the vehicle, was conscious when he was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

First responders at the scene of a crash near 112th & Alvo Road in Lancaster County.
First responders at the scene of a crash near 112th & Alvo Road in Lancaster County.(KOLN)

LSO said the man was southbound in his vehicle when he struck the corner of the bridge, rolled and crashed into the creek. A person driving by the crash scene saw the vehicle and called 911, LSO said.

It was unclear how long the SUV had been in the creek, as the engine and radiator were cold, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.

