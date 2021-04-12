Facebook group helps find a lost pet for a family

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the Capital Humane Society, the number of stray animals has gone up in March compared to January and February.

Every day, some people in the community do their part daily to reunite animals with their owners.

A dog owner, Jerri Anne Miller, who lost her German Shepard, Dallas, said, “It was just relief. It was relief and gratitude.” This comes after a Facebook group, Lincoln NE and Surrounding Areas Lost and Found Pets, helped her find her dog a day after it went missing.

Losing Dallas couldn’t have come at a worse time for the family.

Dog owner Brad O’Donahue said, “We had just lost one of our dogs of 7 years the day before. Helga.”

Once they found out Dallas was gone, the family sprang into action.

O’Donahue said, “I literally pulled into the driveway, flipped my door open and got out and starting running after him.”

After sharing their lost animal report to the Facebook group, they had more people chipping in to help.

An administrator for the group, Jan Knuth, said, “There are thousands of people out there who care and they will help you.”

Administrators were out nearly the entire night looking for this dog and helped find him a 2 a.m. on Sunday.

“Without them, I would have given up and gone to bed,” Miller said.

The family captured the moment early in the morning knowing their dog is safe.

Knuth said, “You can tell where they belong. They have joy on their faces when they see their mommy or their daddy cause they’re home and that is without a doubt the most rewarding thing.”

Miller has no one but this Facebook group to help find her dog.

“The only reason that was possible was because of the community.”

“They’re definitely heroes. That’s for sure; definitely heroes,” O’Danahue said.

The Lincoln and Surrounding Areas Lost and Found Pets group recommends calling animal control, posting to social media. nd leaving a scent trail if you lose a pet.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.