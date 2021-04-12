Kurt Joseph hired for Husker basketball staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Monday the hiring of Kurt Joseph as Director of Men’s Basketball Strength & Conditioning.

Joseph comes to Lincoln after spending the last two-plus seasons as an assistant strength coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves. In that role, he assisted with the development and implementation of the strength and conditioning program for the NBA franchise.

“We are pleased to add Kurt to our staff,” Hoiberg said. “He comes highly recommended from the Timberwolves, and his experience in the NBA and in the G League will be an asset for our players to understand what it takes to compete at the highest level.”

Before joining the Timberwolves, Joseph was the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Iowa Wolves, Minnesota’s NBA G League affiliate. In that role, he developed and implemented strength & conditioning program. He also facilitated and served as aid during practice and assisted the athletic trainer with all post workout and postgame recovery intervention.

Joseph also worked as a weight room assistant with the New York Knicks, where his duties consisted of aiding in team practice, implementing the strength and conditioning program, implementing all prehab and corrective exercise protocols as directed. He also worked as a strength coach intern for the Brooklyn Nets in 2012.

He began his career as a strength coach volunteer at Long Island University Brooklyn while working on his master’s degree. In his tenure at LIU Brooklyn, he facilitated all strength and conditioning workouts for the men’s basketball team and developed and implemented strength and conditioning programs for the volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer programs.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Joseph attended LIU Brooklyn, where he was a member of the men’s basketball team and helped the school make consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. Joseph received his Bachelor’s in Sport Science and his Master’s in Exercise Science in 2013.

