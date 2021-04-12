Advertisement

Lincoln man arrested for assault on GI police officers

Seth Wiemers
Seth Wiemers(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island Police officers are awaiting medical clearance before returning to duty after being assaulted early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Grand Island Avenue after Seith Wiemers, 27, from Lincoln, wouldn’t leave a former girlfriend’s home. According to police, he also threatened the woman that he would assault her and steal property.

When police arrived on the scene, Wiemers jumped out of a second story window and ran from officers. Once police caught up with him, he resisted their attempts to be placed in handcuffs. Wiemers hit one of the officers in the face, breaking their orbital bone and causing a concussion.

After getting Wiemers under control, he was taken to to the hospital for medical treatment. While there, he again tried to escape, pushing medical machinery at hospital staff and running. When officers tried to subdue him there, Wiemers kicked one in the head with his knee, causing a concussion.

Wiemers was eventually brought under control and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Potential charges listed included trespassing, 2nd degree domestic assault, menacing threats, obstruction, resisting arrest, two counts of 1st Degree Assault on an officer, and escape by employed force.

The two injured officers will have to go through necessary protocols before being allowed to return to full duty.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire started by a child on Sunday inside a home near...
Elementary-aged child starts bedroom fire Sunday afternoon
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion
The call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
UPDATE: $250,000 in damages, at least three displaced after fire
Nebraskans protested against new prisons at the Capitol on Saturday, February 27th. This comes...
Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval

Latest News

Trill Reynolds
Man arrested in domestic assault case after robbing person walking home with beer
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Nebraska’s COVID Vaccine availibility continues to expand; Here’s how to find one
LPD: Person in mask breaks into east Lincoln bakery, drags out safe & cash register
LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails