Lincoln man arrested for assault on GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Grand Island Police officers are awaiting medical clearance before returning to duty after being assaulted early Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Grand Island Avenue after Seith Wiemers, 27, from Lincoln, wouldn’t leave a former girlfriend’s home. According to police, he also threatened the woman that he would assault her and steal property.

When police arrived on the scene, Wiemers jumped out of a second story window and ran from officers. Once police caught up with him, he resisted their attempts to be placed in handcuffs. Wiemers hit one of the officers in the face, breaking their orbital bone and causing a concussion.

After getting Wiemers under control, he was taken to to the hospital for medical treatment. While there, he again tried to escape, pushing medical machinery at hospital staff and running. When officers tried to subdue him there, Wiemers kicked one in the head with his knee, causing a concussion.

Wiemers was eventually brought under control and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Potential charges listed included trespassing, 2nd degree domestic assault, menacing threats, obstruction, resisting arrest, two counts of 1st Degree Assault on an officer, and escape by employed force.

The two injured officers will have to go through necessary protocols before being allowed to return to full duty.

