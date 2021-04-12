LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two similar cases where women were assaulted while running on park trails.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the Murdock Trail in northeast Lincoln for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said a 25-year-old woman told officers that while she was running on the path, a teenager approached her and groped her.

Officers said the woman was able to get away from the man and call the police.

LPD said officers are looking into a similar case that happened on March 27 around 10 a.m., where officers were called to the Williamsburg Trail near Pine Lake Road.

LPD said a 26-year-old woman said while she was running on the trail a teenager groped her while she was running.

With two very similar incidents, LPD said it’s possible that there are other people who experienced this kind of assault.

According to police, the suspect could face third-degree sexual assault charges.

If something like this happens or you see anything that appears suspicious, you’re encouraged to call 911 right away.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

