Advertisement

LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails

(Station)
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into two similar cases where women were assaulted while running on park trails.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the Murdock Trail in northeast Lincoln for a report of a disturbance.

LPD said a 25-year-old woman told officers that while she was running on the path, a teenager approached her and groped her.

Officers said the woman was able to get away from the man and call the police.

LPD said officers are looking into a similar case that happened on March 27 around 10 a.m., where officers were called to the Williamsburg Trail near Pine Lake Road.

LPD said a 26-year-old woman said while she was running on the trail a teenager groped her while she was running.

With two very similar incidents, LPD said it’s possible that there are other people who experienced this kind of assault.

According to police, the suspect could face third-degree sexual assault charges.

If something like this happens or you see anything that appears suspicious, you’re encouraged to call 911 right away.

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire started by a child on Sunday inside a home near...
Elementary-aged child starts bedroom fire Sunday afternoon
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion
The call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
UPDATE: $250,000 in damages, at least three displaced after fire
Nebraskans protested against new prisons at the Capitol on Saturday, February 27th. This comes...
Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval

Latest News

Trill Reynolds
Man arrested in domestic assault case after robbing person walking home with beer
The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Nebraska’s COVID Vaccine availibility continues to expand; Here’s how to find one
LPD: Person in mask breaks into east Lincoln bakery, drags out safe & cash register
Seth Wiemers
Lincoln man arrested for assault on GI police officers