LPD: Person in mask breaks into east Lincoln bakery, drags out safe & cash register

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department said someone stole a safe and a cash register from an east Lincoln bakery.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to Le Quartier Bakery & Cafe near 70th and O Streets for a report of a burglary.

LPD said an employee reported seeing the glass on the backdoor broken.

Officers said they escorted the employee through the business where they learned a safe and the cash register were missing.

According to police, officers reviewed surveillance video that showed someone coming into the store with their face covered and then dragging the safe and register out the door.

LPD said officers processed the scene and analyzed video surveillance. Officers said they are working with surrounding businesses to acquire more surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

