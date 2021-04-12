Man arrested in domestic assault case after robbing person walking home with beer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police arrested a man wanted in connection to two cases, one involving a robbery and the other a domestic assault.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, a police officer was flagged down by a man near 25th and O Streets, who said that he’d been robbed.

LPD said the 27-year-old victim shared that while he was walking home in the area of 27th and N Streets, he was approached by a man he recognized.

According to police, the man hit him in the head, displayed a handgun and demanded the beer that he was carrying.

LPD said the officer also remembered being dispatched to that area shortly before being flagged down, when a passerby called to report a disturbance and gave a description matching the victim and robbery suspect.

Officers said they were able to identify the suspect as 27-year-old Trill Reynolds.

According to police, officers tried contacting Reynolds at his home and when they approached, they saw Reynolds passed out in a chair with the stolen beer next him.

Reynolds was found to have an outstanding warrant for DUI out of Seward County and police said he was taken into custody.

LPD said the victim was able to positively identify Reynolds as the person who robbed him.

Reynolds was arrested for his warrant and is facing robbery charges.

In addition to this robbery, LPD said Reynolds was wanted in connection to a domestic assault that occurred on April 8. LPD said the victim’s family member called police to report that the victim had been assaulted by Reynolds.

Officers said the victim reported that Reynolds displayed a black handgun, threatened to kill her and that she was not allowed to leave his residence.

After Reynolds was arrested for the robbery case, officers served a search warrant at his home and found a black Sig Sauer BB gun that looked realistic inside the home.

Reynolds was also arrested for terroristic threats charges, false imprisonment charges and Domestic Assault.

