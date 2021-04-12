Military programs helps active duty, military families transition to future careers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The state of Nebraska is taking more steps to become military-family friendly, with the Military Spouse Transition Program.

The Department of Administrative Services Director Jason Jackson, a navy veteran, said it’s a big problem for military families. Spouses trying to continue their careers while following loved ones to new locations every couple of years. Now, the state is providing new opportunities for professional growth.

“Coming alongside military families and spouses to provide them with career services, resume building services, networking opportunities and jobs search services to help them find an employment opportunity in state government,” said Jackson.

The State is also working on programming for military members leaving the service called the Skill-Bridge Program. It connects service members and industry partners during the last 180 days of service to explore professional opportunities.

“Why not Nebraska?” said Nicole Reiner, the CSO at Nebraska Department of Economic Development. “These highly trained individuals and their spouses are the perfect match for employers across the state in great need of workforce talent. Our goal is to encourage them to choose Nebraska as a place to live, work and raise their families.”

