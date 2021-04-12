Advertisement

One dead following shooting at Austin-East High School, one person detained

Multiple gunshot victims including an officer at Austin-East High School.
Incident at Austin-East High School
Incident at Austin-East High School
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knoxville Police Department confirmed multiple gunshot victims including an officer following a shooting at Austin-East Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police says multiple agencies are on the scene.

According to KPD, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an officer-involved shooting at Austin-East.

Officers responded to the school on the report of a man who was possibly armed inside the school. As officers approached the suspect, shots were fired, according to police.

A KPD officer was shot at least one time and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was detained for further investigation. There are no other known gunshot victims at this time, according to KPD.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation.

“I’m walking up to the scene now, all I can say is pray,” said Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

KPD says a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind Austin-East High School near Wilson and South Hembree.

“The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families,” said KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas.

“As details continue to emerge, our thoughts are with Austin East Magnet High School and those school community members who have been affected by the shooting that took place this afternoon. The department stands ready to support,” said The Tennessee Dept. of Education in a Tweet.

The investigation remains active at this time.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office communications director tells WVLT there is no active shooter threat at this time.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Nashville (ATF Nashville) tweeted Monday, they are responding to a shooting incident at the school to assist law enforcement partners.

Austin-East Behavior Interventionist, Quana Fields, told WVLT’s Ashley Bohle she and other staff members are still inside the school building while police continue their investigation. Fields said no information has been shared with staff members yet.

The Knoxville Fire Department said they were some of the first on the scene people on the scene. Fire officials said officers worked as shields for paramedics on the scene.

Mayor Indya Kincannon commended Austin-East School staff for their work to protect students. She also praised the officer who was shot on the scene for risking his life for the safety of the students.

Kincannon confirmed the officer is conscious and in good spirits. The officer is currently recovering at UT Medical Center.

“We all need to work together to stop the violence,” Kincannon said. “It’s a big challenge and we’re going to need the whole city to work together.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation tweeted TBI agents are responding to the incident.

Knoxville police are saying to avoid the area.

