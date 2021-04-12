Advertisement

NCAA volleyball tournament will boost Omaha’s economy

(Joe Nugent)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Omaha economy will get a significant boost from hosting the entire NCAA volleyball championship tournament over the next two weeks.

When the NCAA decided to move the entire tournament to the city instead of just holding the Final Four in Omaha, the demand for hotel rooms for the teams and officials jumped from 900 nights to 9,400 nights. The city’s convention and visitors bureau estimate that those added hotel rooms alone are expected to generate an $18 million economic impact for the city.

The economic boost is welcome after so many events have been canceled in the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

