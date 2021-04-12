Advertisement

Nebraska DHHS identifies New York variant of COVID-19

(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Department of Health and Human Services and Nebraska Public Health Lab have confirmed that the New York variant of COVID-19, known as B1.526 has arrived in the state. The initial case has been identified as a Douglas County resident.

An investigation is underway and ongoing. The identified B1.526 variant has been spreading throughout the United States, specifically in the Northeast, and is still being studied to determine the level of contagiousness and severity. Testing platforms like Test Nebraska and others will still produce a “positive” result for the identified B1.526 variant (and other variants). It is expected that vaccinations will remain effective.

Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone said, “We have continued to stress that Nebraskans cannot let up on our mitigation efforts and testing remains critical against not only the spread, but preventing another major surge of COVID-19 cases. As these variants continue to be discovered in the state, vaccinations, testing, masking, and distancing remain the best defenses we have in this fight. I strongly encourage that individuals continue to get tested, especially if they have symptoms and have not yet been vaccinated.”

As researchers learn more about this and other variants it remains as important as ever to continue masking, distancing, and avoiding the 3Cs. Get a test if you’re exposed or if you develop symptoms. Register now at vaccinate.ne.gov and get the vaccine when it’s offered to you to help Nebraska FinishStrong.

DHHS and NPHL have been working to increase sequencing capabilities within the state. Higher volumes of in-state sequencing began in January and NPHL currently has capacity to sequence more than 100 specimens per week. Creighton University is also sequencing roughly 100 specimens per week.

Nebraska’s top goal remains protecting hospital capacity. The efforts undertaken by the state over the course of the emergency have resulted in significantly lower hospitalizations as compared to the last several months.

Nebraska continues to move through Phase 2B, which means anyone in the state 16 and older can get vaccinated.  There are several options available. Residents can register at vaccinate.ne.gov, or with a local health district, interested individuals can also check with area pharmacies that may be scheduling appointments. Scheduling vaccination as soon as possible will help Nebraska Finish Strong!

To-date about 29% of Nebraskans are fully vaccinated. To  schedule an appointment visit vaccinate.ne.gov. Those interested in registering will need to provide name and contact information, date of birth and answer health questions used to help determine priority group eligibility. Any information entered is strictly confidential and used solely for this purpose. Friends, family and caregivers are encouraged to assist others with vaccine sign-up if needed. The DHHS Information line can assist those with limited technology, language or Internet access, and is available by calling 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire started by a child on Sunday inside a home near...
Elementary-aged child starts bedroom fire Sunday afternoon
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion
The call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.
UPDATE: $250,000 in damage, at least three displaced after fire
Nebraskans protested against new prisons at the Capitol on Saturday, February 27th. This comes...
Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval

Latest News

Seasonally cool weather is expected again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s...
Tuesday Forecast: More cool, blustery weather for Tuesday
Nebraska's mascot Herbie Husker is on the court entertaining the fans in a time out in the game...
Kurt Joseph hired for Husker basketball staff
Cooler temperatures are expected for Monday with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
Monday Forecast: Cooler and breezy to start the week
Trill Reynolds
Man arrested in domestic assault case after robbing person walking home with beer