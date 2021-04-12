Advertisement

New South Beltway-related closures start today

Two new closures begin today in coordination with the Lincoln South Beltway Project.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says new road closures related to the Lincoln South Beltway project will begin today.

Rokeby Road just west of South 120th Street will be closed,” according to a press release. “Local access will be maintained, however access for thru traffic will be permanently closed.”

Two additional closures are planned just south of Highway 2 between South 98th Street and South 120th Street.

“[Additionally,] Breagan Road will be closed between South 98th Street and Rokeby Road. Local access will be maintained. This closure is anticipated through May 2021.”

The new closures are just part of a long list of closures in southern and southeastern Lancaster County, along the project’s construction line. To see a map of closures across all of Lancaster County, click here.

