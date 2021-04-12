Advertisement

Police: Texas infant fatally shot by 3-year-old brother

Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.
Police in Houston said an infant was killed by his 3-year-old brother.(Gray)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police believe an infant has been fatally shot by his 3-year-old brother after the older boy got a hold of a gun inside a Houston apartment.

Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge says the infant was shot in his abdomen Friday morning.

Several adults who were inside the apartment drove the 8-month-old boy to a hospital, where he died.

Baimbridge called the shooting a “tragic event.” She says investigators and prosecutors are still determining if any charges will be filed in the case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
KOSA
Nebraska prison inmate sues for right to get abortion
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire started by a child on Sunday inside a home near...
Elementary-aged child starts bedroom fire Sunday afternoon
Nebraskans protested against new prisons at the Capitol on Saturday, February 27th. This comes...
Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval
Malaysian restaurant, Rendang, opens in Lincoln
Malaysian restaurant opens in Lincoln

Latest News

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in George Floyd's...
LIVE: Judge refuses to sequester jury in George Floyd murder case
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site
A White House official says the adminstration will send an additional 160 government personnel...
LIVE: WH COVID response briefing; virus surge in Michigan prompts plea to White House for more vaccines
LIVE: Update on COVID vaccines in Nebraska