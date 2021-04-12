Advertisement

Smothers impresses, Huskers anxious for open spring practice

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team is looking forward to practicing in front of fans later this week. The Huskers are hosting an open practice on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium. Up to 4,000 fans will be permitted.

Head coach Scott Frost said It’s been a productive spring season for the Huskers. Frost likes his team’s depth at the wide-receiver position. Frost added that returning quarterback Adrian Martinez is playing with a renewed confidence this off-season.

Logan Smothers, Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg are battling for the Huskers’ top back-up Quarterback job. Frost said Smothers had his best practice at Nebraska during a lengthy scrimmage on Friday.

