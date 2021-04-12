Smothers impresses, Huskers anxious for open spring practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team is looking forward to practicing in front of fans later this week. The Huskers are hosting an open practice on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium. Up to 4,000 fans will be permitted.

Head coach Scott Frost said It’s been a productive spring season for the Huskers. Frost likes his team’s depth at the wide-receiver position. Frost added that returning quarterback Adrian Martinez is playing with a renewed confidence this off-season.

Logan Smothers, Matt Masker and Heinrich Haarberg are battling for the Huskers’ top back-up Quarterback job. Frost said Smothers had his best practice at Nebraska during a lengthy scrimmage on Friday.

Scott Frost updates the #Huskers quarterback play halfway through the spring season.



"Adrian's play is improving. HE's doing some good quarterbacking right now... Logan Smothers probably had his best day at Nebraska on Friday."

"Wide receivers are running their nuts off. Tight ends are catching balls; they're blocking their nuts off."

Garrett Nelson



Garrett Nelson, ladies and gentlemen.@gnelson763 @1011_News #Huskers pic.twitter.com/sNuNCsVzPI — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 12, 2021

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt:



"I don't plan to come off the field. I plan to give everything I have to Nebraska this year."

