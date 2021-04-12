Tuesday Forecast: More cool, blustery weather for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More sunshine, cool, and blustery weather is expected as we head into Tuesday as cooler than average weather will continue to dominate the forecast as we go through the upcoming week.

It will be a chilly night as we head into Tuesday morning as clear skies will help temperatures drop into the mid and upper 20s to lower 30s across central and eastern Nebraska. Areas of frost will certainly be possible as we start the day tomorrow and will be possible over the next several days as we could see several mornings over the next few days with lows around 30° in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

By Tuesday afternoon, we should see a few clouds across parts of the state, but for most it should be sunny to mostly sunny with more blustery northwest winds. Again by Tuesday afternoon, northwest winds should increase to 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Look for highs to stay about 5° to 10° below average in the upper 40s to upper 50s for most of the state.

Dry weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday to go along with our cooler than average temperatures, but rain chances look to return for the second half of the week and into to the first part of the weekend. An upper level low across the western U.S. will begin to throw pieces of energy our way beginning Thursday evening with some widespread light rain becoming possible across the state. Some areas of snow will be possible overnight and into Friday morning, especially across western Nebraska as temperatures dip into the 20s before turning back to rain by Friday afternoon. Lingering moisture is expected to last into Saturday morning before we see mainly dry weather by Saturday afternoon and through the day on Sunday.

