Two-alarm duplex fire near 44th & Colfax now under control

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 2-alarm duplex fire near 44th & Colfax street is now under control, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

The call for the fire came in just before 10:30 p.m. A 10/11 reporter on the scene said there is heavy fire damage to the front of the structure.

Acting Fire Chief Dave Engler said there is smoke damage inside the residences and there were no injuries reported. Right now the cause and amount of damage are still being determined at this time.

