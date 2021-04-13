Despite tournament setup, Huskers grateful for post-season volleyball

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lauren Stivrins said she hasn’t seen the NCAA Volleyball Tournament setup inside the CHI Health Convention Center yet. However, Stivrins has heard from other players that the accommodations aren’t ideal. Stivrins mentioned that white tents serve as locker rooms near the playing area. She’ll see it for herself when the Huskers practice at the site on Wednesday.

Q&A with Lauren Stivrins regarding the NCAA Volleyball Tournament setup.



LS: "From what I've heard, its still (a) pretty rough setup for a championship event." pic.twitter.com/Y1xPzft3OS — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 13, 2021

Despite the circumstances, the Huskers (14-2) are thankful to be playing in the NCAA Tournament. Stivrins recalls one year ago when college volleyball, along with all other sporting events, went on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stivrins, cont'd:



"We're just so grateful to even have a tournament. That's the main thing we need to focus on." pic.twitter.com/b832StZ34Q — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 13, 2021

Nebraska earned the #5 overall seed in the 48-team field. The Huskers play on Thursday against the Utah Valley/Texas State winner in the second round.

The Huskers arrived at their team hotel in Omaha on Monday night. Nebraska coaches and players are required to quarantine before beginning volleyball activities.

“We’re hanging out,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. The Hall of Fame coach said the Huskers’ current routine consists of eating, COVID-19 testing, and various activities within the team hotel.

Cook adds that the Huskers’ focus is solely on Thursday’s match, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be live streamed via ESPN3. Beyond Thursday, Cook is unsure of the Huskers’ schedule and any NCAA guidelines or restrictions.

No National Championship/Final Four talk from John Cook. Instead, his focus is solely on Thursday's 2nd round match.



"After that, we don't know our schedule. We don't know who we're playing. We don't know when we're playing. We know potentially what day.... we know nothing." pic.twitter.com/TYi6O61v2Q — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) April 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.