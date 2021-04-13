Advertisement

Despite tournament setup, Huskers grateful for post-season volleyball

(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lauren Stivrins said she hasn’t seen the NCAA Volleyball Tournament setup inside the CHI Health Convention Center yet. However, Stivrins has heard from other players that the accommodations aren’t ideal. Stivrins mentioned that white tents serve as locker rooms near the playing area. She’ll see it for herself when the Huskers practice at the site on Wednesday.

Despite the circumstances, the Huskers (14-2) are thankful to be playing in the NCAA Tournament. Stivrins recalls one year ago when college volleyball, along with all other sporting events, went on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska earned the #5 overall seed in the 48-team field. The Huskers play on Thursday against the Utah Valley/Texas State winner in the second round.

The Huskers arrived at their team hotel in Omaha on Monday night. Nebraska coaches and players are required to quarantine before beginning volleyball activities.

“We’re hanging out,” Nebraska head coach John Cook said. The Hall of Fame coach said the Huskers’ current routine consists of eating, COVID-19 testing, and various activities within the team hotel.

Cook adds that the Huskers’ focus is solely on Thursday’s match, which will begin at 2:30 p.m. and be live streamed via ESPN3. Beyond Thursday, Cook is unsure of the Huskers’ schedule and any NCAA guidelines or restrictions.

