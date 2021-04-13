El Centro de las Americas, health department work to vaccine people of minority races

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department hosted a vaccination clinic for the Hispanic population. It partnered with El Centro de las Americas to vaccinate nearly 300 people.

Since vaccine rollout began, El Centro has built its education on one value; trust.

Monday, that was on full display as hundreds of Hispanic people 18 and older got their first vaccine.

El Centro health program manager, Olga Caicedo, said, “I think that with the education we are providing, they are realizing how important it is to get vaccinated; making the healthy choice.”

Not only did they make getting a vaccine accessible, but provided help along the way.

This included providing translators to help non-English speaking families.

Health director, Pat Lopez, said, “They are trusted and valued and people feel comfortable with the information they give them so we’ve just been trying to provide the resources that they need.”

Lopez said Hispanic people have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Data from the city shows Hispanics make up 7% of the county population but have 12% of all COVID-19 cases and less than 4% of the vaccinated population.

With the help of El Centro, members said this will get better.

“The trust that El Centro is building in our community and we’re a voice and what Pat is saying is true,” Caicedo said. “We wouldn’t be able to what were doing without the support from the government and the city.”

The health department will continue working with El Centro on future vaccination clinics.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.