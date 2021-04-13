Advertisement

Evictions ride a roller coaster trend in Nebraska

KGWN
KGWN(David Graf)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - State and federal rules preventing evictions during the pandemic found a sharp decline in the number of people tossed from their Nebraska homes, although some illegal evictions have not been ruled out.

In 2020, there were just over 3,400 evictions in Nebraska, a 44-percent decrease over previous years, according to a study from Creighton University and an Omaha non-profit organization.

Officials tell News Channel Nebraska that at the start of the pandemic, with those state and federal moratoriums in place, renters had protections. But, as of December, eviction filings started to return to normal.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails
The scene of a vehicle that rolled into a creek near 112th & Alvo Road.
Crashed vehicle found in creek in northeastern Lancaster County
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School
Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations

Latest News

Solar panels face the sky on Tuesday Jan. 26, 2021, in Burrillville, R.I., at ISM Solar's...
Omaha power utility signs contract for huge solar farm
Mead residents call for more action over ethanol plant concern
The health department hosted a vaccination clinic for Lancaster County's Hispanic population.
El Centro de las Americas, health department work to vaccine people of minority races
Huskers to hold open practice on Saturdays
Huskers to hold open practice on Saturdays