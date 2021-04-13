Evictions ride a roller coaster trend in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - State and federal rules preventing evictions during the pandemic found a sharp decline in the number of people tossed from their Nebraska homes, although some illegal evictions have not been ruled out.

In 2020, there were just over 3,400 evictions in Nebraska, a 44-percent decrease over previous years, according to a study from Creighton University and an Omaha non-profit organization.

Officials tell News Channel Nebraska that at the start of the pandemic, with those state and federal moratoriums in place, renters had protections. But, as of December, eviction filings started to return to normal.

