Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Monday night, 18-year-old Kennedy Bowles remains in critical condition following a car crash over the weekend.

She will not survive but 10/11 NOW spoke with family who said her choice to be an organ donor means she will live on in other ways.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 11:20 p.m. Saturday night at SW 14th and Highway 33.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said a southbound 2012 Chrysler 200 with four people, failed to stop at the stop sign for southbound traffic on SW 14th Street at Highway 33, and then entered the intersection.

“We all got called in the middle of the night,” said Christian Zoucha, Kennedy’s aunt. “We spent early yesterday morning at the hospital just kind of waiting to see if they could save her. Yesterday afternoon it was determined that she was not going to make it.”

Zoucha described Bowles as full of life. A senior at Lincoln Southeast High School, whose life was just getting started.

Much of the teens’ free time was spent in front of and behind the camera, as an aspiring model and photographer whose aunt said captured the attention of anybody she met.

“She’s definitely a bright light and a beautiful person inside and out,” Zoucha said. “We’re gonna miss her a lot.”

Bowles was also a registered organ donor. A choice that will now save the lives or help up to eight people waiting for a transplant.

“They’re going to keep her on life support until they can align all the recipients,” Zoucha said.

It’s a choice Zoucha said many in the family didn’t even know about until this tragedy happened and said in a way it’s the only silver lining.

“If there is any good that can come out of this situation it is that,” Zoucha said. “Knowing that she will live on in other people and that she will save other people’s lives even though hers couldn’t be saved. How selfless that was of her to make that decision.”

The family has created a Go-Fund-Me to help with funeral expenses.

