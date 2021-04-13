FREEZE WARNING: Cold temperatures remain a forecast concern

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unseasonably chilly overnight low temperatures will continue to threaten any tender outside vegetation that has been planted or has sprouted early...

Low temperatures are once again expected to drop into the 20s and lower 30s across much of the area as an unseasonably chilly air mass continues to dominate the Central Plains. With light winds and clear to partly cloudy skies expected...overnight temperatures will continue to be a concern Wednesday morning and again Thursday morning. Increasing cloudiness ahead of an approaching storm system should limit any frost/freeze threat for Friday and Saturday mornings. The aforementioned weather system will also bring the region an increasing precipitation chance from Thursday night into the day on Friday...perhaps even lingering into Saturday.

Overnight lows are certainly a weather concern over the next few days...but afternoon high temperatures won’t be much of a bargain either. Daily highs in the upper 40s-to-mid 50s will be the rule through Saturday. “Average” high temperatures for mid-April are generally in the low-to-mid 60s...and we don’t see a return to readings that warm any time soon.

While much of eastern Nebraska...including the Lincoln-metro...will see rain chances increasing by Thursday night and into Friday...parts of central and western Nebraska could see both rain AND snow at times...with the western-third of the state potentially looking at some ACCUMULATING snow later this week. Sure miss those 80s...

Your Lincoln Forecast...

*FREEZE WARNING FROM 1AM UNTIL 8AM WEDNESDAY MORNING*

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and quite chilly. Lows in the upper 20s-to-low 30s. Northwest winds of 8 to 18 mph in the evening...with gusts to 25 mph...diminishing to 5 to 10 mph late.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy...a bit breezy...and continued seasonably cool. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. Northwest winds of 10 to 20 mph...with gusts to 25 or 30 mph possible.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold again. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy early...then increasing cloudiness with a 40% chance for rain by Thursday night. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds of 5 to 10 mph.

