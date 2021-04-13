LLCHD pauses use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will immediately pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration. Both federal agencies are reviewing data related to six reported cases, including one in Nebraska, of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Currently, more than 6.8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered nationwide.

According to a CDC report from April 2, the Nebraskan among the six is a 48-year-old woman who was vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson Lot No. 1805020 on March 9 and is now “currently hospitalized with profound bleeding and clotting, suspect dysfibrinogenemia, otherwise healthy without history of dysfibrinogenmeia.”

Dysfibrinogenemia is described by the National Institutes of Health as a clotting disorder caused by an abnormal form of a liver protein, called fibrinogen, that helps control bleeding.

LLCHD does not have any clinics scheduled this week to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. All vaccination events previously scheduled to use Johnson & Johnson vaccine will instead use Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Moderna vaccine will now be provided at the drive-through first-dose vaccination clinics at Gateway Mall on Wednesday, April 14 and Saturday, April 17. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services had planned to administer Johnson & Johnson vaccine at those clinics. LLCHD is in the process of contacting people who have scheduled appointments and letting them know about the change in vaccine.

Just over 11,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in Lancaster County through clinics and the federal retail pharmacy program. LLCHD has not received any reports of adverse effects associated with the vaccine at this time.

LLCHD reminds residents that vaccine safety is a top priority and any adverse effect that occurs following a vaccination is taken very seriously. These adverse events appear to be extremely rare, according to the CDC. People who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine who develop a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination should contact their health care provider and seek medical treatment.

For more information on COVID-19, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov, call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006, or visit CDC.gov/coronavirus.

