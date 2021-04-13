Advertisement

LPD: Meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia found while arresting man on assault warrant

Ajamu H. Shabazz
Ajamu H. Shabazz(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department found meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia on a man while arresting him on an assault warrant.

Monday around 1:44 p.m., LPD investigators saw a man, identified as Ajamu H. Shabazz, leaving a home near 12th and Hill Streets.

LPD said investigators had been working to locate Shabazz regarding an outstanding arrest warrant for 2nd degree assault. LPD said in that case, Shabazz was suspected of hitting someone in the back of the head and neck with a baseball bat.

According to police, as they approached Shabazz on Monday and showed their badges, shouting, “Police. You’re under arrest. Stop,” he dropped two backpacks that he was carrying and ran away from officers.

After chasing after Shabazz and searching the area, police said they found him in a backyard near 13th Street and Harrison Avenue.

LPD said officers found the following items in the backpacks Shabazz was carrying before he dropped them and ran away:

  • Three bags containing 5.7 grams, 3.4 grams and 1.4 grams of methamphetamine (total amount: 10.5 grams of methamphetamine)
  • Two bags containing 3.4 grams and 1.5 grams of marijuana (total amount: 4.9 grams of marijuana)
  • $117
  • A methamphetamine pipe and numerous empty bags

Officers arrested Shabazz for his felony warrant, and he is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of money while violating controlled substance statute and resisting arrest.

