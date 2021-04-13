LPD: Woman threatens driver with handgun at Walmart parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman is facing a number of charges following an argument at a Walmart parking lot, where police say she threatened a driver with her handgun.

On Sunday around 4:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Walmart off 84th Street, in northeast Lincoln, for a report of a weapons violation in progress.

Officers said they made contact with a woman who explained that she’d been involved in a verbal altercation with a woman, identified as Tereasa M. Albert.

LPD said the victim explained that Albert and two other people were standing at the back of her car when she was leaving Walmart.

The victim told police she felt the people were menacing, so she told police that she avoided them, got in her car and tried very slowly backing out of the parking space hoping that the people would move, according to police.

Officers said as the victim backed out, she looked over at Albert who pulled a handgun out of her waistband and showed it to the victim, though LPD said Albert did not point the gun at the victim.

LPD said the victim asked Albert if she was serious and Albert said, “Yeah, *expletive*.”

According to police, the victim and Albert do not have any connection. LPD said the victim was able to drive a short distance away to call 911.

LPD said officers made contact with Albert who explained that she had a permit to carry concealed but she initially told officers she did not have her firearm with her. LPD said Albert does have a valid concealed carry permit.

While searching Albert’s car, LPD said they found a .40 caliber handgun, along with 89 rounds of .380 caliber ammunition, two glass pipes containing burned marijuana and 7.1 grams of marijuana.

LPD said officers found a loaded .380 handgun belonging to Albert inside the trashcan of the women’s restroom in Walmart.

According to police, Albert was standing near the victim’s car with her boyfriend and young granddaughter.

Albert was arrested and is facing terroristic threats charges, use of a firearm to commit a felony, tampering with physical evidence, child abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

