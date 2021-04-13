LSO: Man agrees to buy 13-year-old’s Air Jordans; robs teen and speeds away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after agreeing to buy a 13-year-old’s shoes, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, but instead he robs the teen and speeds away.

Around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, deputies were called to Jaycee Park in Waverly on a report of an armed robbery.

LSO said a 13-year-old girl agreed to sell a pair of Air Jordan shoes to a man she knew.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, the man who has been identified as 18-year-old Elijah Hergott, along with another man, pulled out a black handgun during the transaction and ordered the 13-year-old out of the car without giving her the money for the shoes.

Deputies said the 13-year-old girl got out of the car and it sped away.

Early on Tuesday morning, deputies said they made contact with Hergott.

He was arrested and is facing robbery charges, terroristic threats charges, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, minor in possession of alcohol, drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.

Sheriff Wagner said deputies were able to recover the shoes, though investigators are still working on how the sale was set up between the victim and Hergott.

Deputies are still working on locating the other person in the car to determine his involvement.

