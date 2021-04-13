Advertisement

Nebraska to pause Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, following CDC and FDA recommendations.

On April 8, DHHS, the Douglas County Health Department, and Nebraska Medicine consulted with CDC and FDA about a rare and severe type of blood clot diagnosed in a Nebraska resident. On April 13, CDC and FDA released a joint statement recommending a pause on Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations nationwide while more investigation is completed.

DHHS said vaccine safety is closely monitored by healthcare providers and local, state, and federal partners. While only six instances of this severe clotting event have been identified among approximately 6.8 million who have received the J&J/Janssen vaccine across the US, DHHS said the pause is a transparent and deliberate decision to allow time for a thorough review and investigation.

DHHS is communicating the pause to local health departments, healthcare providers, and pharmacies across the state. Any potential adverse reactions to vaccines should be reported into the CDC’s vaccine adverse events reporting system (VAERS, https://vaers.hhs.gov/).

There are no recommendations to pause the use of the other two vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna.

For more information, see the official FDA-CDC release: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/joint-cdc-and-fda-statement-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails
Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
The scene of a vehicle that rolled into a creek near 112th & Alvo Road.
Crashed vehicle found in creek in northeastern Lancaster County
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

The latest information on how to find a COVID-19 vaccine in Nebraska
Nebraska’s COVID Vaccine availibility continues to expand; Here’s how to find one
Beatrice Public Schools votes to make masks optional
Beatrice Public School District makes masks optional
A glimmer of hope Monday night for those who say contamination from an ethanol plant in Mead is...
Mead residents call for more action over ethanol plant concern
Meet Anja! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now