Toure catches on quickly at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Samori Toure wants to compete against higher-level cornerbacks. He’s getting that opportunity at Nebraska.

Toure joined the Huskers this off-season after starting his college career at Montana. With the Grizzlies, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver earned FCS All-American honors while setting multiple school records. Toure recorded nearly 2,500 receiving yards over three seasons.

Toure says he considered entering the NFL Draft, but instead choose to pursue the NCAA transfer portal.

At Nebraska, the Huskers are utilizing Toure’s skills as a slot wide receiver. He gives Nebraska’s offense a needed down-field threat with proven pass-catching ability.

