Advertisement

U.S Surgeon General discusses Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP/Gray DC) - The U.S. has recommended pausing the use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration announced that they were looking into unusual and dangerous blood clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person has died.

U.S Surgeon General VADM Vivek H. Murthy says the purpose of the pause is to grant time for officials to investigate if there is a connection between the clots and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This is a rare event at this point,” said Dr. Murthy, " Sometimes these pauses take place and there is found to be no connection. What’s reassuring is that the majority of the people who have had the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been fine.”

Dr. Murthy says more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine have been given in the U.S. He notes it is common to experience mild flu-like symptoms after receiving the vaccine. However, if you are experiencing severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing, severe headaches, or abdominal pain, he says you should consult your healthcare provider.

Authorities stressed they have found no sign of clot problems with the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

“Over 100 million have received the other vaccines that are available in the U.S.,” said Dr. Murthy. “We have not had safety signals like this from those vaccines either. Those are still vaccines we have great confidence in.”

A CDC committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the cases.

While Dr. Murthy acknowledges the pause has disrupted vaccination progress in the U.S., he says the administration is still on track to have 200 million vaccines administered within President Biden’s first 100 days.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC The AP contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
LSO and other first responders at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash at SW 14th & Highway...
UPDATE: Southeast HS Senior critically injured in weekend crash
LPD investigating 2 cases of women being sexually assaulted while running on park trails
The scene of a vehicle that rolled into a creek near 112th & Alvo Road.
Crashed vehicle found in creek in northeastern Lancaster County
Incident at Austin-East High School
Armed student killed in officer-involved shooting at Austin-East High School

Latest News

Nebraskans protested against new prisons at the Capitol on Saturday, February 27th. This comes...
Nebraska sets stage for new prison, stops short of approval
Senators give initial OK to $9.7B Nebraska budget package
Former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman
Questions surround Frm. Gov. Dave Heineman on possible 2022 governor bid
File Photo
Nebraska advances higher fees to fund judge retirements
Lincoln General Election Voter’s Guide