Andrews Wins Third Straight Weekly Honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Billie Andrews was named the Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week Tuesday, marking the third consecutive week the shortstop has been honored as the conference’s top freshman.

Andrews is the first Husker to be recognized as a three-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week. She is just the fourth player in conference history to win three straight freshman-of-the-week accolades. The other three players in that group are Michigan’s Meghan Beaubien (2018) and Sierra Romero (2013) and Minnesota’s Kendyl Lindaman (2017).

A Gretna native, Andrews was honored after helping Nebraska to a 3-1 series win against Illinois last weekend. Andrews went 4-for-11 in the series with four runs and four RBIs, averaging 1.0 hit, 1.0 run and 1.0 RBI per game against an Illini pitching staff that entered the series ranked 11th nationally in ERA.

Andrews went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs in the third game of the series, marking her first career multi-homer game. She reached base safely in all four games, extending her streak to 13 consecutive games reaching base.

On the season, Andrews leads all Big Ten freshmen in hits (27), runs (20), triples (2), home runs (4), RBIs (19), batting average (.342), slugging percentage (.582) and stolen bases (9). Among all Big Ten players regardless of class, Andrews ranks third in runs, fourth in triples, home runs and RBIs and seventh in hits.

Player of the Week

MaKenna Partain, Minnesota

Grad. – IF – Banks, Ore. – Banks – Graduate Program: Human Resource & Development

• Sparked the Golden Gophers to a four-game sweep at No. 22 Northwestern last weekend, batting .412 with a .941 slugging percentage and .444 on-base percentage

• Hit three home runs (her first of the season) as part of her seven hits on the weekend, while adding six runs scored and four RBI

• Had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs in the nightcap of Sunday’s doubleheader, completing the series sweep

• A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection (2018, 2019, 2020)

• Earns her fourth career Player of the Week honor and second this season

• Last Minnesota Player of the Week: MaKenna Partain (March 16, 2021)

Pitcher of the Week

Alex Storako, Michigan

Jr. – RHP – Frankfort, Ill. – Lincoln Way East – Major: Sport Management

• Went 2-0 with a 0.50 ERA last week at Ohio State, tossing two complete games, including one shutout, with 21 strikeouts and only three walks in 14.0 innings

• Tossed her fourth shutout of the season in Sunday’s series finale, allowing just five hits while striking out 10

• Also picked up the complete-game victory in the opener of an April 10 doubleheader, giving up just two hits and one run with 11 strikeouts

• Received Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2020

• Collects her third career Pitcher of the Week plaudit and second this season

• Last Michigan Pitcher of the Week: Meghan Beaubien (March 30, 2021)

Co-Freshman of the Week

Jaeda McFarland, Maryland

OF – Orange Park, Fla. – Oakleaf – Major: Accounting

• Leadoff hitter batted .417 with an .833 slugging percentage and .462 on-base percentage last week, with five hits (three for extra bases) and five runs to help Maryland take three of four games from Michigan State

• Had three hits, including a double and a triple, and scored three times in the Terrapins’ five-inning victory on April 9

• Tripled and scored twice in a 5-4 victory on April 10, completing a doubleheader sweep and clinching the series win

• Secures her first career Freshman of the Week accolade

• Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Trinity Schlotterbeck (March 9, 2020)

Co-Freshman of the Week

Billie Andrews, Nebraska

IF – Gretna, Neb. – Gretna – Major: Graphic Design

• Posted a .364 batting average, .909 slugging percentage and .429 on-base percentage last week, adding two home runs, four RBI and four runs scored to help the Huskers capture three wins over Illinois

• Homered twice (her first career multi-HR game) and drove in three runs in the nightcap of Nebraska’s April 10 doubleheader sweep

• Reached base safely in all four games, extending her current on-base streak to 13 consecutive games

• Receives her third career Freshman of the Week award, all in the past three weeks

• Last Nebraska Freshman of the Week: Billie Andrews (April 6, 2021)

