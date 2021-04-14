Below average temperatures continue Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures expected once again Wednesday morning with areas of frost likely. Mostly to partly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon with the high in the mid 50s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The average high in Lincoln is 64 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny with below average temperatures Wednesday. (1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear and cold once again Wednesday night with low the bottoming out around 30 degrees. Some morning sunshine on Thursday, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and a north wind 5 to 15 mph. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with the lows in the upper 30s. Mainly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures expected on Friday with scattered showers possible through out the day.

A lingering shower will be possible early Saturday morning, otherwise, mostly cloudy for Thursday and continued cool, highs in the lower 50s. Mostly clear skies for Saturday night and cold with the low in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with below average temperatures continuing. Highs in the upper 50s with a slight chance for a shower. Only in the lower 50s for highs on Tuesday and partly cloudy. Frost will once again be possible both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Below average temperatures continue into next. (1011 Weather Team)

