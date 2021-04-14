Advertisement

Below average temperatures continue Wednesday

Several chances for frost or freezing temperatures over the next 7 days.
Several chances for frost or freezing temperatures over the next 7 days.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cold temperatures expected once again Wednesday morning with areas of frost likely. Mostly to partly sunny skies expected Wednesday afternoon with the high in the mid 50s and a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The average high in Lincoln is 64 degrees.

Mostly to partly sunny with below average temperatures Wednesday.
Mostly to partly sunny with below average temperatures Wednesday.(1011 Weather Team)

Mainly clear and cold once again Wednesday night with low the bottoming out around 30 degrees. Some morning sunshine on Thursday, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s and a north wind 5 to 15 mph. Scattered showers will be possible Thursday night with the lows in the upper 30s. Mainly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures expected on Friday with scattered showers possible through out the day.

A lingering shower will be possible early Saturday morning, otherwise, mostly cloudy for Thursday and continued cool, highs in the lower 50s. Mostly clear skies for Saturday night and cold with the low in the lower 30s. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 50s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with below average temperatures continuing. Highs in the upper 50s with a slight chance for a shower. Only in the lower 50s for highs on Tuesday and partly cloudy. Frost will once again be possible both Monday and Tuesday morning.

Below average temperatures continue into next.
Below average temperatures continue into next.(1011 Weather Team)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Tereasa M. Albert
LPD: Woman threatens driver with handgun at Walmart parking lot
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports
Brooklyn Center's mayor announces two resignations in response to the Daunte Wright shooting.
GRAPHIC: Minnesota cop, police chief resign 2 days after Black motorist’s death

Latest News

An April "Chill"...
FREEZE WARNING: Cold temperatures remain a forecast concern
Chilly Now...Turning "Wetter" Later...
Kens Evening Forecast
Seasonally cool weather is expected again on Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s...
Tuesday Forecast: More cool, blustery weather for Tuesday
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast