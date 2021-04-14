Hames sisters playing in front of parents at NCAA Tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a normal year, Jason and Christine would have to decide which daughter to go watch in the NCAA Tournament. However, with the entire postseason in Omaha, the parents get to cheer both Nicklin and Kayleigh Hames from the stands.

“It’s tremendous. It saved us a trip from being in two different cities at one time, having to choose who was going to go watch one or the other. We love Omaha, it’s a great place, it’s setup beautifully for these kind of events and we’re having a great time,” said Jason Hames.

Kayleigh plays for Pepperdine while Nicklin is a co-captain for Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.