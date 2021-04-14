Advertisement

Hames sisters playing in front of parents at NCAA Tournament

Jason and Christine get to watch two of their daughters play in Omaha
Nicklin Hames' parents are in Omaha ready to watch their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament
Nicklin Hames' parents are in Omaha ready to watch their daughters play in the NCAA Tournament(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a normal year, Jason and Christine would have to decide which daughter to go watch in the NCAA Tournament. However, with the entire postseason in Omaha, the parents get to cheer both Nicklin and Kayleigh Hames from the stands.

“It’s tremendous. It saved us a trip from being in two different cities at one time, having to choose who was going to go watch one or the other. We love Omaha, it’s a great place, it’s setup beautifully for these kind of events and we’re having a great time,” said Jason Hames.

Kayleigh plays for Pepperdine while Nicklin is a co-captain for Nebraska.

