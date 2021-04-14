Hoiberg’s highlight Lincoln Pius X signing ceremony

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Pius X held a signing ceremony Wednesday morning for 13 Bolts planning on playing at the next level.

A few of the signees include Sam Hoiberg, son of Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg, signed as a walk-on for the Huskers. Jason Kolbas will play golf at Iowa Western Community College. Blake Vodicka is going to UNK for football, but was not in attendance at the signing ceremony. Clare Plachy is also going to UNK to play tennis.

Pius senior class includes 23 student athletes planning to play college athletics. Ten of them signed in the fall.

