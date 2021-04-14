Advertisement

Holdrege man to use insanity defense in murder case

Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, will use an insanity defense...
Manuel Gomez, the man accused of killing two people in Holdrege, will use an insanity defense in his case.(KSNB)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man accused of killing two men in 2019 has entered an insanity defense.

Earlier this month, the attorneys for Manuel Gomez entered a notice of intent to rely on insanity defense. He is due back in court in May for a pretrial hearing.

The 47-year-old is charged with two counts of first degree murder and six related felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting deaths of Raymond Burton and David Rogers.

Both men were killed in the February 21, 2019 shooting in Holdrege. A third man, Doyle Morse, of Holdrege, was also shot and injured during the shooting spree.

In addition to the two first degree murder charges, Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

In July of last year, a judge ruled Gomez was competent to stand trial.

If convicted on the murder charges, Gomez could be subject to the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
Tereasa M. Albert
LPD: Woman threatens driver with handgun at Walmart parking lot
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports

Latest News

State Farm, Arbor Day Foundation partner in tree-planting collaboration
Mid-April Snow Threatens The West...
Our late-week weather is looking cooler and wetter...
Postal employee in Omaha pleads guilty to stealing mail
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he had signed a proclamation designating Nebraska as a...
Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’