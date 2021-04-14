Holdrege man to use insanity defense in murder case

HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege man accused of killing two men in 2019 has entered an insanity defense.

Earlier this month, the attorneys for Manuel Gomez entered a notice of intent to rely on insanity defense. He is due back in court in May for a pretrial hearing.

The 47-year-old is charged with two counts of first degree murder and six related felony charges in connection with the fatal shooting deaths of Raymond Burton and David Rogers.

Both men were killed in the February 21, 2019 shooting in Holdrege. A third man, Doyle Morse, of Holdrege, was also shot and injured during the shooting spree.

In addition to the two first degree murder charges, Gomez also faces three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and with being a habitual criminal.

Gomez has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges.

In July of last year, a judge ruled Gomez was competent to stand trial.

If convicted on the murder charges, Gomez could be subject to the death penalty.

