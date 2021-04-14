Huskers basketball adds Xavier transfer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska men’s basketball program added a former top-100 recruit with the addition of C.J. Wilcher, who will join the Huskers for the 2021-22 campaign.

Wilcher, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound guard from Plainfield, N.J., transferred from Xavier, and will have four seasons of eligibility at Nebraska.

Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg believes that Wilcher’s skillset will be a great addition to the Husker roster.

“You can never have enough shooting, and C.J. is an elite-level shooter,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He was one of the best shooters nationally in the class of 2020, but his game is much more than that. He has good size on the perimeter and uses it to create space and has an aggressive mindset. He played significant minutes at Xavier and that experience will help him in the transition to the Big Ten.”

Wilcher played in 15 games for Xavier which finished with a 13-8 record in 2020-21. He averaged 3.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in just over 10 minutes per game, while shooting 40 percent from the floor and 35 percent from 3-point range.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school by ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals, Wilcher was ranked No. 81 by ESPN in the class of 2020 and was a top-150 recruit by all three services.

