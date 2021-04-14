Lincoln Public Schools moves science fair online, expands topics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has taken its annual science fair online and made it about so much more than science experiments.

The fair, now called STEAMfest, involves lessons on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students can log on to the website and watch the lessons either in the classroom or at home. Some even teach students how to do experiments or activities themselves.

10/11 NOW sat in on a fifth grade classroom at Fredstrom Elementary school where students watched an engineering video about paper airplanes created by a UNL engineering student.

The students watched the video, made their own paper airplanes and tested them out.

Their teacher, Rochelle Settles, helped plan the festival and said it was exciting to see it play out in her classroom.

“It’s very encouraging to me because we need kids to explore careers and this gives them a taste of what their future could be like,” Settles said.

The district said so far more than 5,000 people had visited the STEAMfest website.

