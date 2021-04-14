Advertisement

Lincoln Public Schools moves science fair online, expands topics

By Bayley Bischof
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools has taken its annual science fair online and made it about so much more than science experiments.

The fair, now called STEAMfest, involves lessons on science, technology, engineering, art and math. Students can log on to the website and watch the lessons either in the classroom or at home. Some even teach students how to do experiments or activities themselves.

10/11 NOW sat in on a fifth grade classroom at Fredstrom Elementary school where students watched an engineering video about paper airplanes created by a UNL engineering student.

The students watched the video, made their own paper airplanes and tested them out.

Their teacher, Rochelle Settles, helped plan the festival and said it was exciting to see it play out in her classroom.

“It’s very encouraging to me because we need kids to explore careers and this gives them a taste of what their future could be like,” Settles said.

The district said so far more than 5,000 people had visited the STEAMfest website.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
Family says Lincoln teen in weekend crash will save lives through organ donations
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J shots in blow to vaccine drive
Graciano L. Lopez
LPD: Foster parent, magic store owner arrested for sexual assault
Tereasa M. Albert
LPD: Woman threatens driver with handgun at Walmart parking lot
Nebraskan among 6 with potential Johnson & Johnson vaccine clotting complication, CDC reports

Latest News

Lincoln Public Schools moves their science fair online
LPS Science fair moves online, expands topics
COVID-19 case numbers drop among LPS teachers
COVID-19 cases in LPS teachers lowest since beginning of school year
Fewer Lincoln Public School teachers are out sick with COVID-19 since vaccinations rolled out...
COVID-19 cases among LPS teachers lowest since beginning of school year
Mid-April Snow Threatens The West...
Our late-week weather is looking cooler and wetter...