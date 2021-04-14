Advertisement

Martinez shows improvement during spring practice

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez meets with the media
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez meets with the media
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Apr. 14, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska offensive coordinator Matt Lubick says quarterback Adrian Martinez is playing well during the spring season. The three-year starter has improved his accuracy and is running faster, according to Lubick.

Martinez was benched during the 2020 season, but reclaimed his starting spot for the Huskers’ final four games. The veteran QB led Nebraska to wins at Purdue at Rutgers.

Lubick says Martinez has NFL-caliber arm strength.

Fans can watch the Huskers during an open practice on Saturday.

