NE legal team fights against XL Pipeline, even after executive order

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The law team against the Keystone XL Pipeline says TC Energy, formerly TransCanada, is still moving forward with condemning land from Nebraskans.

This comes after President Biden signed an executive order stopping construction for the pipeline.

The main attorney against the pipeline says he’s pursuing more legal action to stop that condemning process.

People living in direct line of where the pipeline would go, say they’ve fought for over a decade against this and they’ll continue to do so.

“Everyway you look at it, it’s a bad idea,” said Jeanna Crumly.

Crumly lives in Paige, Nebraska where part of the Keystone XL Pipeline would go.

She said an issue with all of its, is how it even got started, stated it goes against Nebraska’s eminent domain law.

“They are able to claim our ground for a project that can’t even be completed and they think that they can still take our ground,” Crumly said.

This law allows a legal entity to take land, for public use, as long as there’s some form of compensation.

Legal teams opposing the pipeline, say more action can be done at the same level.

“We believe the Public Service Commission could reopen those hearings and rescind the application approval that they granted a couple of years ago,” said Brian Jorde, the managing lawyer at Domina Law.

Back in 2017, the Public Service Commission approved by a three to two vote a plan for the pipeline.

Jorde said TC Energy isn’t voluntarily stopping its process to take land for the project, so they’ll be heading back to court.

“Whatever it takes to get the message to TransCanada finally that this is a project that will never be built in Nebraska,” Jorde said. “We’ll do whatever it takes.”

Families directly impacted aren’t putting all the blame on TC Energy but want the eminent domain laws fixed in the state.

10/11 NOW reached out to TC Energy Tuesday about continuing its eminent domain process.

It says they’ve postponed the pipeline following President Biden’s executive order, but not specifically about that eminent domain process.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.