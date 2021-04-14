Omaha Police identify woman found in submerged car in Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said rescue crews recovered a body from a submerged vehicle in Carter Lake early Wednesday morning.

At 12:50 a.m., officers were patrolling the area and saw an SUV submerged with its lights on near 11th Street and Carter Lake Shore Drive West. Divers were called to the area to recover the vehicle, and that’s when they discovered the body of a woman.

The SUV was towed out of the water and a crew in a boat searched the water.

The Omaha Fire Department was called to pull the car from the water. Authorities later identified the deceased as 22-year-old Nyahon Thuok.

Investigators say they’re still looking into exactly what happened and how the vehicle ended up in the lake.

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.