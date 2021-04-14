Our late-week weather is looking cooler and wetter...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our chilly mid-April temperatures will be joined by increasing precipitation chances as we head into Thursday and Friday...

Seasonably cool temperatures will continue through the end of the work week and into the upcoming weekend...with precipitation expected to develop during the day on Thursday in parts of western Nebraska before moving east later Thursday night and into the day on Friday.

With colder temperatures expected in the western-half of the state...moisture could begin as rain or a rain-snow mix before turning to all snow. Light-to-moderate snowfall accumulations will be possible...especially west of an Ainsworth-to-Broken Bow-to-Lexington line. WINTER STORM WATCHES and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been posted for Thursday-into-Friday over parts of the western-third of Nebraska. A mix of rain and snow will be possible in central Nebraska...with the eastern-third of the state...including the Lincoln-area...looking primarily at rain.

We will linger a small precipitation chance into Saturday...but most of the day should be moister-free. Even without much additional precipitation the day does not look all that pleasant...with mostly cloudy skies...chilly readings...and a bit of a breeze at times. Sunday looks a little bit nicer as skies turn mostly sunny and temperatures warm back to near 60°.

Your Lincoln Weather Forecast...

***FREEZE WARNING 1AM THURSDAY THRU 8AM THURSDAY***

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear-to-partly cloudy and cold again. Lows in the upper 20s-to-lower 30s. North winds of 8 to 18 mph in the evening...diminishing to 5 to 10 mph late.

THURSDAY: Some morning sun...then increasing cloudiness and continued seasonably cool. Highs in the low-to-mid 50s. North winds of 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain showers...mainly after 9pm. Not quite as cold. Lows 35-to-40°. North winds of 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued cloudy and even cooler...with a 60% chance for rain. Highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. North-northeast winds of 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.