Ricketts signs proclamation declaring Nebraska ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary State’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Wednesday signed a proclamation declaring Nebraska a “Second Amendment Sanctuary State.” The proclamation is symbolic.

Ricketts said in a release the proclamation “reaffirms Nebraska’s support for the right to bear arms.”

“Nebraska will stand up against federal overreach and attempts to regulate gun ownership and use in the Good Life,” Ricketts said in the release.

According to the release, the proclamation comes as over 50 Nebraska counties have passed resolutions to declare themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties.

The full proclamation can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.