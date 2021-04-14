State Farm, Arbor Day Foundation partner in tree-planting collaboration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Last year alone, an estimated 1 million trees were destroyed in the U.S. due to natural disasters.

To help address the impact of tree loss on communities across the country, State Farm and the Arbor Day Foundation are announcing a new collaboration to replant trees and help build more resilience in disaster-impacted areas.

State Farm is committing $1 million to the Arbor Day Foundation in support of tree planting and reforestation projects throughout the remainder of 2021.

“Trees play a vital role in the stability of our communities and their resilience against disaster,” said State Farm Vice President of Administrative Services Jenny Greminger, who oversees the company’s environmental sustainability team. “Replanting in a strategic way will help impacted areas recover and potentially better withstand severe weather in the future.”

In consultation with the Arbor Day Foundation, key areas impacted by natural disasters have been identified in fifteen states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Idaho, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Utah). These areas, including several national forests, will host reforestation, tree planting, and tree giveaway events starting this spring and running through the fall.

This new collaboration follows the recent announcement from State Farm of a commitment to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by the end of 2030, and the release of the company’s first-ever Environmental, Social, and Governance report . These efforts are the first announced by State Farm as part of its “Good Neighbors. Better World.” initiative, in which the company is emphasizing social and environmental responsibility as essential aspects of doing business.

