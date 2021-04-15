Friday Forecast: Cool, wet weather expected into Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a rather cool stretch of weather over the past several days, we’ll continue to see more cooler than average weather as we head into the day on Friday and into the upcoming weekend as again much of the next week looks to stay seasonally chilly with off and on chances for moisture.

While mainly dry weather is expected through Thursday evening, it won’t stay that was as we head into the day on Friday. A low pressure system is forecast to swing out of the Rockies and into the southern Plains, bringing increasing chances for moisture to the area Thursday night and into the day on Friday. While Lincoln and eastern Nebraska should be seeing mainly rain, with perhaps some snowflakes mixed in at times towards early Friday and Saturday mornings, western Nebraska will be seeing a good old fashioned April snowstorm! In fact we have Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories that are in place across the western half of the state through Thursday night and into Friday evening where some moderate to heavy snowfall accumulations will be possible.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place across western Nebraska where heavier snow accumulations will be possible. (KOLN)

Areas of heavy snow are possible across the Panhandle with light snowfall amounts possible as far east as Grand Island and Hastings. Mainly rain is expected for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Rain is expected to then overspread the area as we head through the day on Friday with mainly light to moderate rain expected as the heaviest moisture should remain to our south and west as the low pressure system dives south of the area. Lingering moisture is expected into early Saturday morning before should see mainly dry weather through the weekend.

Cloudy and cool with areas of light rain are expected through most of Friday for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Total rainfall amounts for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska won’t be too heavy with around 0.25″ to 0.50″ expected in the Lincoln area with lighter amounts as you go north, with some higher amounts across south central sections of the state.

The heaviest moisture should fall across western and southwestern Nebraska Thursday evening and into the day on Friday. Lighter amounts are expected further north and east. (KOLN)

All the meanwhile, some chilly April weather is forecast for the day on Friday. Average high temperatures for this time of year are in the low to mid 60s across the state and we should be well below those numbers for Friday and into the weekend. By Friday morning, low temperatures are forecast to fall into the 20s and 30s for most of the state, with wind chills in the teens, 20s, to lower 30s.

It won't be quite as cold Thursday night into Friday morning as clouds should keep temperatures from falling too far. Look for lows in teh mid 20s to upper 30s across the state into Friday morning. (KOLN)

By Friday afternoon with clouds, rain, and snow falling across the state, it will be a cold April day with highs in the 30s and 40s for most. When you combine north winds up to around 10 MPH for most, wind chills will likely sit in the 20s, 30s, to low 40s from west to east.

Temperatures will be chilly to finish up the work week with highs in the 30s and 40s across the state with even colder wind chills by Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

The upcoming weekend looks mainly dry with more seasonally cool weather to start the weekend on Saturday with more seasonal weather for Sunday. Another cold front will bring chances for rain and cooler weather to the forecast for early next week before temperatures try and rebound for the middle and end of the week next week.

Up and down temperatures are expected over the next week. (KOLN)

