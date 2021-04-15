Advertisement

Health department to hold vaccination clinics at high schools

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 15, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced it will host vaccination clinics at high schools to provide the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to students ages 16 through 18 and their families and guardians.

Clinics are expected to begin later next week. Dates and locations will be announced as soon as possible.

“Our community’s response to get vaccinated has been tremendous with over 140,000 people receiving their first dose of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said LLCHD Health Director Pat Lopez. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to our school children and their families.”

This week, high schools will send additional information to families with site-specific registration links. This will help the Health Department conduct clinics for students ages 16 and older and their parents/guardians at each of the high schools. Families are asked to register by Tuesday, April 20.

After registering, and once the clinic times have been set, families will receive an email notifying them to make an appointment.  Families that have difficulty registering or making appointments can contact LLCHD at 402-441-4200 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or health@lincoln.ne.gov.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two doses. The second dose will be scheduled three weeks after the first.  The Health Department will operate the clinics at schools with the assistance of community health partners.

Families who have previously registered for clinics on the LLCHD website and want to attend the school clinics must call LLCHD at 402-441-4200 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday for assistance.  Families are asked to make a request to “change my group to my school so I can schedule an appointment”.

Families must also complete permission forms that will be sent from schools.

